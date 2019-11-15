HENDERSON -- Elroy and Carrie Bergen will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary Nov. 20, 2019.
Their children, Jim and Denise (Bergen) Ochsner, Brian and Angela (Bergen) Thieszen, Brian and Angie Bergen and AJ and Jami Bergen are requesting a card shower to observe 60 years of marriage. An early celebration in July to Colorado Springs was enjoyed by the entire family. Elroy and Carrie have 14 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren: Clint and Laura Ochsner, Caleb and Logan, Jacob and Natalie Mettler and Isla, Eric and Justine Ehlers, Evie and Elijah, Morgan and Hannah Thieszen, Clay, Kate and Tucker Bergen and Rivers, Chloe and Griffin Bergen.
Greetings may be sent to them at: 215 Rd 9 Henderson, NE 68371.
