Volleyball

Thursday, October 24

>> York at Schuyler, 7 p.m.

>> Southern Nebraska at Milford, TBD

>> St. Edward at McCool Junction, 6:30 p.m.

>> High Plains Tri– (Nebraska Lutheran/Osceola), 5:30 p.m.

>> Shelby-RC at Exeter-Milligan, 7 p.m.

Monday, October 28

>> Subdistricts

Tuesday, October 29

>> Subdistricts

Saturday, November 2

>> District Finals

Thursday, November 7

>> State Championships in Lincoln

Friday, November 8

>> State Championships in Lincoln

College Volleyball

Wednesday, October 23

>> Bethel at York College 6 p.m.

Tuesday, October 29

>> Oklahoma Wesleyan at York College, 5 p.m.

College Soccer

Saturday, November 2

>> Tabor College at York College, W-1 p.m./M-3:30 p.m.

Cross Country

Friday, October 25

>> State Championships at the Kearney Country Club, 12N– Class C (G)/ 1p.m.– Class (B), 2 p.m.–Class D/2:30 p.m.–Class B (G)/3 p.m.–Class D(B)/3:30 p.m.– Class B (B)

Football

Friday, October 25

>> York at Crete, 7 p.m.

>> Cross County at Exeter-Milligan/Friend (Milligan), 7 p.m.

>> Fairubry at Fillmore Central, 7 p.m.

>> Hampton at Harvard, 7 p.m.

>> Ravenna at Heartland, 7 p.m.

>> Nebraska Lutheran at Osceola/High Plains–(Osceola), 7 p.m.

>> Twin River at Centennial, 7 p.m.

>> Cross County at EMF at Milligan, 7 p.m.

Thursday, October 31

>> State Football–Round 1 for Classes D1-D2

Friday, November 1

>> State Football–Round 1 for Classes B, C1, C2, and D6

Wednesday, November 6

>> State Football–Second Round for Classes D1 and D2

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.