The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:
Q: I want to put a fire pit in my back yard this fall – I was told the city has rules about what is and what isn’t allowed. Can you tell us what the rules are?
A: According to York’s ordinances, a fire pit cannot be bigger than three feet in diameter, it must be made of a non-combustible material and it has to have a fine mesh screen over the top to keep embers from flying out.
Fire pits cannot be on decks or on any other type of combustible surface. They have to be a safe distance from buildings, fences, anything that can start on fire.
People cannot burn trash, paper, cardboard, etc., in fire pits in city limits. They can’t burn leaves. They can burn untreated lumber and logs . . . but that is it.
Users also have to be mindful of dry and windy weather conditions. And they need to make sure the fire is completely extinguished before they leave it unattended.
If anyone has questions about the fire pits that are already in their yards, or about fire pits they are considering installing, they should contact the fire department at 363-2610.
They can also refer to the city ordinances (which are on the city’s website) pertaining to in-town burning and fire pits. These are Sections 14-66 and 14-63.
You can call the fire department at 363-2610 to double check what you can and can’t do, before you do it.
Q: Is it illegal to allow a pivot irrigation system to consistently water the road?
A: Yes, it is illegal.
According to Nebraska State Statute 39-301, “It is illegal to water a public road with a center pivot irrigation system. It is the responsibility of all landowners and operators to ensure the end guns on their center pivots are shutting off before they reach public roads. Any damage to the public road could result in fines and/or payment for the damages that occur. Center pivot owners/operators also assume liability to the traveling public for creating a driving hazard on a public road.”
Issues such as this can be reported to the sheriff’s department . . . and they routinely are. The sheriff’s department can then contact the pivot owner about the issue.
Q: What happened with the woman charged with credit card fraud in York?
A: The reader will need to be more specific, as there have been a number of women charged with that offense in the last year and prior years, in York.
Q: Who is the coroner in York County?
A: The county attorney is the coroner in York County.
Q: The President of the United States lives in the White House. Where does the vice-president live?
A: The vice-president lives in the Admiral’s House, on the corner of 34th Street and Massachusetts Avenue in the District of Columbia. The house was designated in 1974 as the home of the vice-president.
Q: Does the city’s municipal code say a council member can only miss so many meetings? I was just curious if, let’s say, a council member failed to attend three meetings . . . is there a maximum number of meetings a council member can miss? And if they exceed that number, are there ramifications for that?
A: State law provides that a vacancy on the city council shall exist if a member is absent from more than five consecutive regular meetings of the council unless the absences are excused by a majority vote of the remaining members.
This information was provided a year or so ago by York City Attorney Charles Campbell, as the question was asked then also.
“There is also a city ordinance that has a different determination of vacancy,” Campbell said. “It provides that a vacancy shall occur in the membership of the council by absence from any regular or stated meeting of the council for 30 days without excuse from the mayor or other legal cause.
“If there is a vacancy on the council, then it is filled by appointment by the mayor with the consent of the council.”
Q: York Adopt A Pet does such great work. I was just curious as to how many dogs and cats they rescue in a year, how many they adopt out, that type of thing.
A: According to Adopt A Pet’s year-end report, in 2018 they received 369 dogs and 514 cats. Of those, 266 animals were surrendered to the facility (because their owners’ died, or had to move to the nursing home, or other personal circumstances in which they could no longer care for their pets) and 617 were strays.
Where the animals came from: 369 were in York, 212 were in the greater York County area, 302 were from outside York County.
Where are they now? Of the cats, 318 were adopted out, 21 were reclaimed, 55 died, 59 had to be euthanized and 61 remained in the shelter. Of the dogs, 183 were adopted out, 167 were reclaimed, five had to be euthanized, two were transferred and 12 remained in the shelter.
Of the adoptions, 129 animals were adopted to people in York, 57 were adopted to people in York County, 391 were adopted to other places in Nebraska and 29 were adopted to out-of-state residents.