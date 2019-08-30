GRAND ISLAND — The time-honored Nebraska State Fair marching band tradition continued through the week of the fair.
Schools large, small and in-between made their way through the fairgrounds, filling the air with music. Included in the festivities were local school bands from York High School, Centennial Public School and McCool Junction Public School.
Heather Stahr, band director at McCool, said that her group’s appearance at the fair was the marching band’s first performance of the school year. “I felt that we had a great first appearance of the year playing a couple songs the kids really liked,” Stahr said.
Centennial band director Joshua Harris said he was pleased with his group as well. “The band represented the Centennial Community well both on and off of the parade route,” he said. “We have worked hard as an ensemble and I look forward to our improvement as the year progresses.”
York, Centennial and McCool’s appearances missed the severe flooding that took over the fairgrounds for part of the 11-day-long festivities.
“The weather was beautiful and it is always a fun day to perform and then look around and experience the fair,” Stahr said.