York General RN Leah Lonsdale, Superintendent Brad Best, Heartland High School Principal Tim Carr, Henderson Health Care RNs Darcy Ost and Carrie Peterson, and Heartland Elementary Principal Dana Reinke are pictured during “Stop the Bleed” training at Heartland Public Schools.
Stop the Bleed is a national awareness campaign that encourages bystanders to become trained, equipped, and empowered to help in a bleeding emergency before professional help arrives. A grant written by York General’s COO/CNO Jenny Obermier and Leah Lonsdale was funded by the York Community Foundation to put tourniquet supplies in area York County schools. Additional funds were provided by York General and Henderson Healthcare Services.
