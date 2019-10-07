DWIGHT – Behind a strong performance from Christian Rystrom, Colton Nuttelman and the rest of the defense, the Cross County Cougars went on the road and beat the East Butler Tigers, 18-16, Friday night in in Dwight.
Both Rystrom and Nuttelman racked up a team-high 11 tackles for a Cross County defense that held East Butler to just two touchdowns and 232 total yards in the game. The Cougars also picked off three passes, with Carter Seim recording two and Isaac Noyd one.
The Cougars’ offense did its part, too, as Noyd rushed for 71 physical yards and one touchdown on 23 carries while also catching a scoring pass from quarterback Cael Lundstrom, who went 9 of 13 for 85 yards through the air. Noyd ended his night with five catches for 68 yards.
Cross County led 6-0 at the end of the first quarter and 12-8 at halftime. After a scoreless third, the Cougars tacked on one more touchdowns and were able to hold the Tigers enough on defense, only allowing them to score once.
Landen Berck was the second-leading rusher for the Cougars with 56 yards on 14 touches. He also caught two passes for 14 yards.
Rounding out the leading tacklers for Cross County included Seim with seven stops and three others – Berck, Colby Bolton and Thomas Harrington-Newton – with six.
