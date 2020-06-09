Over the years the York News-Times’ sports department has chosen one male and female for its annual Athlete of the Year award, and presented it to the most-deserving student-athlete in the coverage area who competed in three-sports during the school year.
But due to a global pandemic, student-athletes didn’t get an opportunity to compete in three sports. Because of this, the News-Times’ sports department is switching things up this summer.
Instead of announcing only the winners of the award, the News-Times will also be featuring the student-athletes that were in contention. In the weeks leading up to the announcement of the two winners, there will be features written on the five male and five female student-athletes that were in the discussion to win the award.
YORK – There was only one senior on the York Dukes volleyball and basketball roster this past year.
Leadership was never a problem for the Dukes as the lone upperclassman, Natalia Dick, accepted that role and at the same time excelled on the court.
Both of Natalia’s head coaches were quick to point out at the end of their respective seasons her value to each of the programs.
“Natalia has meant a ton to the program. She had always wanted to be a York Duke basketball player since she was a young girl, and it has been memorable for me being a small part of her basketball development,” Duke head coach Matt Kern said. “Her hard work has earned Natalia a full-ride scholarship to Hastings College. That’s an incredible accomplishment. Replacing her will be a challenge. She’s a great leader and contributor on the court.”
Her basketball stats speak for themselves as she was second on the team in scoring at 12.2 points per game and she was also second on the team in rebounding at 6.5 boards a contest.
Dick dominated the paint most of the year as she shot 46 percent from the field had a season high 27 points in the second game of the season at Columbus against the Discoverers.
In six games she posted double-figures in scoring and rebounding and in 17 of the Dukes 26 games she scored in double numbers.
Dick was a Central Conference first team selection and a Class B All-State Honorable Mention in in the Omaha World-Herald.
York’s volleyball team has experienced the ups and downs over the past several seasons and Dick has been part of the growth of the program over her four years as a Duke.
York came up one game short of making the Class B State Tournament losing in the district finals, but posted their first winning season since 2012 with a record of 18-14.
Dick ended her final season with 110 kills and she had 39 total blocks. Her season high was 10 kills in a win at Milford and her season high in blocks was four in games against Ralston and Grand Island Northwest.
“The four years that Natalia was in the program she experienced both the highs and lows. What she meant to the team this year as one of the captains and the leader was huge for the success that we were able to achieve,” York head coach Chris Ericson said. “She has a fantastic relationship not only with her teammates, but with the coaches as well. She was always looking for ways to unite the team. She will be greatly missed, but can depart knowing that she left an impact on the program and we are better because of her.”
