EXETER – After the first eight minutes of Tuesday night’s non-conference girls basketball game between the visiting Friend Bulldogs and the host Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves, the outcome was no longer in question.
Exeter-Milligan, No. 10 in the Omaha World-Herald’s Class D-2 ratings, led 19-1 and went on to the 53-6 win as Friend fell to 0-5 on the season.
Leading 33-6 at the break, Exeter-Milligan’s defense held the Bulldogs scoreless over the final 16 minutes as the defense created 26 steals and the offense was 25 of 33 from the field for 75 percent.
Leading the Timberwolves’ scoring was seniors Kayla Geiger and Anna Sluka with 12 points each, while sophomore Emma Olsen added nine points. The three leading scorers combined to go 16 of 17 from the field.
Cameran Jansky had a team-high five steals, while Olsen, Cammie Harrison and Jansky had four rebounds each.
Friend was led by Avery Kraus with three points and Shelby Lawer, Mikayla Hausman and Katelynn Schlueter added one point each.
Exeter-Milligan will host Nebraska Lutheran on Thursday and High Plains on Friday night as both teams close out the pre-holiday portion of their schedule.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.