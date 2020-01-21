BEATRICE – The consolation games at the MUDECAS tournament had to wait one day as Friday’s wintry weather postponed all of Friday’s action.
The Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves girls basketball team, the No. 5 seed, which lost to Diller-Odell in the first round, took on the No. 8 seed Freeman Falcons on Saturday morning at the Truman Center on the Southeast Community College campus.
The Timberwolves took a 10-8 lead at the end of the first quarter, but after that it was all Freeman as the Falcons pulled away for the 58-41 win in girls action.
A 16-5 second-quarter run by Freeman produced a 25-15 halftime lead, and the Falcons (6-6) built on the advantage with a 34-26 second-half scoring advantage.
The Falcons were led by senior Addison Dorn, who couldn’t miss as she was 10 of 11 from the field, including 2 of 3 on 3-point shots and 8 of 11 at the free-throw line for a game-high 30 points. The only other Falcon in double figures was Kaylee Buress with 10 points.
Freeman was 20 of 37 from the field for 54 percent and connected on 3 of 8 behind the 3-point arc for 37 percent. The Falcons were 16 of 24 at the line.
Exeter-Milligan (9-5) was 12 of 39 from the field for 31 percent and a miserable 5 of 22 on 3-point attempts for 23 percent. The Timberwolves hit 12 of 16 at the charity stripe for 75 percent.
Exeter-Milligan was led in scoring by senior Anna Sluka with 10 while Jaiden Papik and Kayla Geiger had seven points each.
The Falcons dominated the glass to the tune of 26-14 with Papik the top rebounder from both teams with eight.
The Timberwolves travel to Meridian on Tuesday and host Bruning-Davenport/Shickley on Thursday before opening the Crossroads Conference tournament on Monday, Jan. 27 at the York City Auditorium against the winner of Saturday’s Hampton vs. High Plains game.
The Timberwolves are the No. 2 seed.
