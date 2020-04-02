EDITOR’S NOTE: On Wednesday, March 25, the Nebraska School Activities Association suspended all activity practices and competitions through May 1 due to COVID-19.
These suspensions may be extended should the conditions warrant. Until an official decision has been made in regards to spring sports, the York News-Times sports department will be running its spring sports previews for girls and boys track and soccer, as well as boys golf and girls tennis, in the daily sports section.
WACO – On the day she signed her letter of intent to attend Concordia University, Nebraska Lutheran senior Amy Richert also shared that one of her goals this year was to find her way back to 5 feet, 5 inches in the high jump.
As a sophomore, Richert cleared 5-5 but hasn’t been able to get back to that height since. Richert is one of four Nebraska Lutheran state qualifiers back for head coach Dave Ring in 2020.
In 2019 as a junior, Richert took third in the 300-meter hurdles with a season- and York News-Times’ area-best time of 47.33 seconds at the state meet.
She also qualified in the 100 hurdles where she ran 16.4 but came up short of making the finals. Richert does have the best retuning time in the area at 16.37.
In the high jump, Richert qualified for state, but only cleared 4-8 and finished in a tie for 13th.
Richert joins senior teammates Amara Corwin, Brooke Douglas and junior Natalie Hueske as the Knights will return all four runners from the 1600 relay, which posted a season-best 4:28.33 at state. All four runners would like a shot to get back to the event this year.
Corwin also competed in the 800 where she turned in a time of 2:36.49 and finished 19th. Her best was a 2:31.04 she ran at districts.
Hueske is penciled in to also compete in the 800, triple jump and 3200 relay. Douglas is also competing in the long and triple jump.
“Many of the seniors have competed at a high level. This should help some are of younger athletes,” said Ring, who will be assisted by Nancy Ring and Rylee Weisensel this season. “We have no depth and the underclassmen will compete.
“We will have some individuals that will compete at a high level, but as coaches our goal is for every athlete to compete against themselves and improve,” Ring added. “Track is a sport that if you work you will become a better athlete.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.