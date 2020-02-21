YORK — The York College Panthers women’s basketball team had a tough task ahead of it on Wednesday night at home hosting the No. 20 Sterling College Warriors in the final home game of the season.
York fought hard through the game but came up short, 85-53. Kiara Pesina led the Panthers with 15 points while Kendall Fike chipped in 12 points and eight rebounds.
The Warriors used an aggressive defense to force 30 turnovers, which they converted into 33 points. The Sterling bench also contributed 40 points in the game to just 10 by the Panthers.
Julia Trujillo had three blocks for York while contributing six points. Sadie Pittman led the Panthers with three steals.
York will play its final game of the season on Saturday as it travels to play Bethel College. The game is scheduled for a 5 p.m. tipoff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.