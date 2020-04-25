The day was Thursday.
The time? Just after mid-day. The place? Hwy 81 south of York.
That’s the where and when of how I observed one of the dumbest stunts in all my 70 years. Saw it with my own two eyes.
I even have a witness.
Fishing buddy Bob Roth and I, northbound on Hwy 81, were returning to York from the latest installment in my series of failed fishing excursions when what to our stunned eyes should appear but a tractor happily putt-putting along across the median in the southbound driving lanes.
Highway 81, remember, is a 70-mph, four-lane divided major cross-continental transportation trunk route between Canada and the Gulf of Mexico. It is a roiling river of trucks the size of dinosaurs, dopers, drunk drivers, apnea sufferers and, yes, used-up old men like me dragging 18 feet of boat trailer at potentially lethal speed.
Just being on a tractor wasn’t the worst of it though. Not by a far shot. What set this fellow apart were the two kids balancing on his lap directly above and in front of those massive, grinding, spinning tires. He appeared to have his arms kinda-sorta wrapped around them as he kinda-sorta drove.
Every other southbound vehicle found itself confronted at full speed by this thoughtless, unexpected, rolling roadblock.
Bob and I cringed and muttered simultaneous uncomplimentary expletives following the second or two it took before full realization dawned that what we were seeing was indeed real.
No option, sir, but to use this stretch of a highway to get where you have to be? Maybe think about pulling your big, vulnerable tractor into that wide ditch next time.
As for placing kids in such peril, please promise there will never be a ‘next time.’
