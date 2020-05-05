Doreen Joyce Duncan, age 69 of York, died Saturday, May 2, 2020 at home surrounded by her family.
She was born on June 18, 1950 to Robert and Gladys (Howard) Black in North Platte. On Aug. 6, 1971, Doreen was united in marriage to Donald Wayne Duncan in York.
Doreen earned her Associates Degree in Computer Aided Drafted from CCC Hastings. Doreen retired from Walmart after 18 years in the fabric and crafts department and was also a fantastic homemaker. She enjoyed sewing, baking, and crafting. She was a member of the United Methodist Church in York, but also attended New Heights Assembly of God in York. She was a member of the Eagle’s Club.
Doreen was a fighter and was a two-time breast cancer survivor.She was a very loving person and her passion was taking care of her family and spending time with them.
She is survived by her son, Shane (Robyn) Duncan of Hermitage, Tenn.; daughter, Andrea (Steve) Hearn of York; mother, Gladys Black of York; grandchildren: Kayleigh Markaskey and husband Kyler Robush both of Nashville, Tenn. and Kiara, Treyton and Kaden Hearn of York and one great-grandchild, Arabella. She is also survived by her brothers, Ronnie (Ida) Black of York and Bobbie (Jan) Black of Sanger, Texas and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father and her husband.
Funeral services are scheduled for 2 p.m., Friday, May 8, 2020 at Metz Chapel, York. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery, York.
Due to the COVID-19 situation, Doreen’s funeral service will be limited to relatives and very close friends. COVID- 19 Funeral Guidelines will be implemented with limited spaced seating.
Visitation will be held from 1 – 8 p.m. on Thursday at the mortuary. Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation. Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary in York is handling arrangements.
