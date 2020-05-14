Nyberg, Olivia

School: Cross County
Future plans: I am planning to study Animal Science at Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture (NCTA). I want to pursue this, because I am a very hard worker and really appreciate working with animals. By choosing this particular area of study, it allows me to have access to many different career choices. I really like this, because I love to work with people and animals. As I look to the future, I see myself working hard and being diligent to the needs of my community.
Parents' names: Tracy and Cindy Nyberg
(0) comments
