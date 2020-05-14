Osentowski, Sammie

School: Cross County
Future plans: I am planning to attend Central Community College for Business Administration. Later on its my goal to get into the Nebraska School of Real Estate to get my real estate agent license. I am also in the Nebraska National Guard and plan on going to basic training within the next year.
Parents' names: Stephen and Sharlene Osentowski
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.