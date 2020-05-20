Pinney, Mackenzie

School: Osceola
Future plans: My future plans are to attend Northeast Community College and enter their 4-year Nursing Program. After graduating from college with my BSN Degree, I would like to work as a Neonatal Nurse in the NICU unit at a hospital.
Parents' names: Evan and Myra Pinney
