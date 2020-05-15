Scott, Macy

School: Fillmore Central
Future plans: I will be attending Southeast Community College in Beatrice, NE. I will be playing for the SCC Women's Storm Basketball Team. After my two years at SCC, I will be transferring to a 4- year university. I am majoring in Elementary Education(K-6) & Special Education
Parents' names: Sam and Lori Scott
(0) comments
