Shoup, Conner

School: Cross County
Future plans: Conner is enlisted in the Nebraska National Guard. He will be attending Basic Training on June 1, 2020 followed by AIT; which is for his specific job training. Following this, he plans to attend Northeast Community College and major in Automotive and Diesel Technology.
Parents' names: Lonnie and Lisa Shoup
