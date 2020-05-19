Ziemba, Emma

School: York
Future plans: I plan to attend the University of Nebraska Kearney to study Pre-Radiology Technology. I hope to attend an accredited radiology school and then move to a rural community to work and start a family.
Parents' names: Alica and Kevin Nacol, Nick and Tracey Ziemba
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.